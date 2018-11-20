New Celebrity Cars, Interactive Experiences, Socials And Test Drives Confirmed For 2018 LA Auto Show

First-Time and Fan-Favorite Experiences for All Ages Coming to the Los Angeles Convention Center, Nov. 30-Dec. 9

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees of this year's LA Auto Show will have the opportunity to experience several new attractions and activations at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Nov. 30-Dec. 9. Using up almost one million square feet of space, the LA Auto Show campus will feature many new interactive experiences and curated showcases for visitors of all ages, including simulators, test drives, gaming areas, custom cars, the latest mobility solutions as well as some never-before-seen vehicles.

"For an annual event that's been around for more than a century, the LA Auto Show continues to be a prime attraction for Angelenos and tourists alike," said Terri Toennies, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "This year's attendees can expect the return of fan-favorite interactive experiences as well as new ones to discover. Whether you're planning to attend with family, friends or flying solo, there's something for everyone at our show."

Featured showcases and experiences at the 2018 LA Auto Show include (but not limited to):

Interactive Experiences

Amazon Gaming Lounge: Jeremy Clarkson , Richard Hammond , and James May are bringing high-jinks and hot laps to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in The Grand Tour Game , an episodic racing game based on the hit Prime Original series, The Grand Tour . Created by Amazon Game Studios, The Grand Tour Game transports players to exotic locations, where they'll drive the world's most interesting cars, and participate in the show's outrageous challenges.

BYTON Test Ride: Premium smart electric vehicle brand BYTON will host free test rides on a closed course at the show. Attendees will be one of the first passengers to experience the M-Byte Concept SUV and its groundbreaking 49-inch Shared Experience Display, which goes into production at the end of 2019.

Free Test Drives: For the first time ever, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive Alfa Romeo models at the show. Visitors will also be able to test drive brand new vehicles from brands including Acura, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Slingshot Joyrides: Located in Pico Plaza, show-goers will be able to ride alongside a professional driver who will demonstrate the Slingshot's fun driving capabilities by whirling around multiple tight corners within a custom-built, 18,000-square-foot course.

Bullitt Mustang: The 1968 Mustang GT Fastback, famous for being driven by Steve McQueen in the classic film "Bullitt" and estimated to be worth over $4 million , will be featured in Ford's display at the show located in West Hall.

Galpin's Hall of Customs: Galpin's Hall of Customs will feature a variety of unique custom vehicles, including a Ford Raptor S from YouTube sensation Salomondrin, a 2019 Aston Martin DBS, and the Galpin Rocket Mustang to name a few.

Lexus Customs: Lexus' customized RC 350 F SPORT will make its grand entrance at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Friday, Nov. 30 . Inspired by the transformative experience of road trips, Lexus creatives teamed up with several of the country's top customizers in Miami , Atlanta , Austin and Las Vegas , to create a one-of-a-kind car. Lexus will showcase the vehicle's cross-country journey and eight unique musically influenced customizations with a live performance at the show by celebrated DJ Henry Fong.

Paramount Pictures' BUMBLEBEE: A life-sized model of Transformers' Bumblebee, the main character of the upcoming movie of the same name, will be on display during the LA Auto Show. Visitors will have an opportunity to see the Bumblebee statue, whose original form is that of a yellow Volkswagen Beetle, in anticipation of the movie's release in theatres on Dec. 21. Bumblebee can be found at the Turo booth in the West Atrium.

West Coast Customs: Making its inaugural appearance at the LA Auto Show, West Coast Customs will feature two custom concept cars created for Black Eyed Peas founder Wil.i.AM, a Jeep Wrangler customized "Miami-style" for baseball superstar AROD, a RestoMod Porsche 356, a Liberty Walk Ferrari and Post Malone's Mercedes SLS with interior styling replicating the cover art of his recent double platinum album. Marking its 25-year anniversary, West Coast Customs will also announce West Coast Racers, the world's first racing launch roller coaster, slated to debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain in 2019.

Immediately preceding this year's LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center is AutoMobility LA (Nov. 26-29), where automotive and technology leaders will meet to discuss the future of transportation, unveil new vehicles and showcase their latest innovations in front of thousands of journalists from around the world.

