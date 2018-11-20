TraceLink Ranked #201 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500

Fourth Consecutive Year on the Deloitte Fast 500 List for TraceLink, with 480 Percent Revenue Growth

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the life sciences supply chain and providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced it ranked #201 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

TraceLink, which achieved 480 percent growth from 2014 to 2017, is the #5 fastest growing software company headquartered in Massachusetts and the #10 fastest growing company overall in the state, to be ranked on the 2018 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

As the world's largest integrated digital supply network, TraceLink connects the end-to-end pharmaceutical supply chain, with over 1,000 customers and more than 270,000 trading partners, providing a patient-centric, digital information-sharing ecosystem that crosses the globe to maximize the efficacy, quality, safety, security and availability of pharmaceutical products.

"We are honored to be named by Deloitte as one of the nation's fastest growing companies for the fourth year in a row. This recognition further exemplifies TraceLink's market leadership and our enduring commitment to invest and innovate in an industry that truly impacts human life," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink.

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

"Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "This year's ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth."

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the Life Sciences supply chain and eliminating counterfeit prescription drugs from the global marketplace. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. A winner of numerous industry awards including three consecutive years on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 (ranked number 177 in 2017), the Amazon AWS Global Start-Up Challenge Grand Prize, and the Edison Award for Innovation in Health Management, the Life Sciences Cloud is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

TraceLink is funded by Georgian Partners , Willett Advisors LLC , Vulcan Capital , Goldman Sachs , FirstMark Capital , Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital .

