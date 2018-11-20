Steve Bair Joins Kochava as Head of North America Sales

Former Facebook, Microsoft, and eBay sales and business development executive will grow revenue and presence for Kochava in North America

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochava Inc., the industry leader in mobile attribution and analytics, today announced that veteran ad technology executive Steve Bair has joined the company as Head of North America Sales. Bair served the past five years at Facebook, most recently as Head of North America Mobile for Audience Network with responsibilities that included driving revenue growth. His career includes leading sales organizations for four startups, two that were successfully acquired and two that had IPOs with $1 billion market valuations. He also led teams at Microsoft and eBay during their hyper-growth periods. Bair has a master's in Corporate Strategy and Entrepreneurship from Pepperdine University.

At Kochava, Bair will lead North America sales, including sales strategy and implementation. Having significant success building strategic plans and similarly developing high-performing sales teams, Bair is well-positioned to grow the company's North American business.

"I'm personally interested in the opportunity for significant growth because of the unique position Kochava holds in the industry. As the largest independent mobile measurement provider, Kochava delivers objective performance data globally to the most well-recognized and respected brands. The Kochava Collective is the world's largest independent mobile data marketplace, with more than 3.8 billion profiles that can be activated across all major platforms, networks and DSPs (demand-side platforms). The company is a mobile data powerhouse, experiencing significant scale, and I'm excited to take the North American business to the next level," said Bair.

"Steve understands global sales and business development, go-to-market strategy and is disciplined in his business approach. I've known Steve for many years, and he has built an impressive and proven track record growing revenue and thoughtfully developing people at startups as well as world-class ad tech companies. His deep experience is ideal for the rapid stage of growth Kochava is currently experiencing, and I'm excited he's joining our team," said Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava.

