As the result of a disruption in the operation of a raw material supplier at the site, the chemical company Oxea will have to restrict the supply of certain products from its production plant in Oberhausen, Germany, until further notice.

On the night of November 18, 2018, the synthesis gas production of the site partner Air Liquide at the Oxea site in Oberhausen was disrupted. The affected plant was shut down automatically, people or the environment were not harmed.

Air Liquide produces technical gases in Oberhausen, including synthesis gas, which are supplied as raw materials to Oxea for further processing at the site.

Oxea is currently unable to provide more detailed information on the duration of the situation. The company has already informed its customers and will keep them informed about further developments and the ability to deliver.

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments.

