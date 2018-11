Four projects - "Cerrado Cabrera", "El primo Aleman", "Hazas de los sesenta" and "Los Gonzalez" - each totaling 50 MW will be located in Alcalá de Guadaíra, near Seville. Work on the plants is expected to commence in April 2019.From pv magazine España U.K.-based PV project developer Solarcentury has obtained authorization from the regional government of Andalucía (Junta de Andalucía) to build four solar parks in Alcalá de Guadaíra, Seville. The projects - "Cerrado Cabrera", "El primo Aleman", "Hazas de los sesenta" and "Los Gonzalez" - are set to generate a total of 370 GWh of electricity annually, ...

