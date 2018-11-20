Technavio analysts forecast the global rock-climbing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of close to 10 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

The emergence of online reviews and easy internet access is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global rock-climbing equipment market 2018-2022. Technological advances with respect to internet access and smartphones have been helping the tourism industry to grow. These innovations are expected to optimize the entire traveling process by making it more convenient to plan, book, and experience a holiday. The internet provides consumers with a wide range of essential information and tools in terms of testimonials. These facilities make travelers more confident about their journey and destination. The internet provides direct access to not only destination images and videos, reviews, and weather reports but also to maps and guides.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global rock-climbing equipment market is the increasing awareness about health benefits of rock climbing:

Global rock-climbing equipment market: Increasing awareness about health benefits of rock climbing

Rock climbing is becoming popular as one of the most effective fitness activities that help to build muscle strength and endurance. It combines cardio and strength exercise into a single workout. Rock climbing includes intense physical activity that helps to burn calories. This activity requires several different muscles of the body to be engaged during the workout like abs, obliques, delts, traps, biceps, lats, quads, and calves, among others.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The energy consumed in rock climbing is considered equivalent to running at a pace between 8 and 11 minutes per mile. This helps in flushing out unwanted fats from the body and building muscular strength and endurance. Additionally, various exercises involved in the rock-climbing activity can aid in the prevention of health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Thus, participation in rock climbing is growing at a rapid pace as a mode of recreational and fitness activity which will create a huge demand for rock climbing equipment during the forecast period."

Global rock-climbing equipment market: Segmentation analysis

The global rock-climbing equipment market research report provides market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 43% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to increasing awareness about health benefits of rock climbing and growing popularity among youth.

