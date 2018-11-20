Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive braking system ECU market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of brake-by-wire system is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive braking system ECU market 2019-2023. The global automotive industry is witnessing technological developments and innovations that are helping the industry to remain environmentally sustainable. The need for higher fuel efficiency, greater application of eco-friendly systems, simplified system assembly, lightweight materials, and improved safety systems has led to the development of advanced braking systems.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive braking system ECU market is the improved braking performance and brake effectiveness with the integration of ECUs:

Global automotive braking system ECU market: Improved braking performance and brake effectiveness with the integration of ECUs

An automotive braking system forms an integral part of a vehicle and also serves as the key safety parameter. The global automotive industry has witnessed a shift from mechanical braking systems to hydraulic, electro-hydraulic, and all-electric braking systems. The use of ECUs in automotive braking systems has increased over the years, and current braking systems are finding greater use of ECUs. ECUs in braking applications have improved the overall effectiveness of braking systems and are driving the market forward.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "ECU applications in automotive braking systems have increased the performance characteristics of a vehicle's braking system. ECUs in braking systems and associated braking functionalities continuously monitor vehicle speed, acceleration, braking force, and other parameters with the help of either sensor, radar, or lidar. The use of ECUs in automotive braking, thus, has helped in making braking more precise and accurate."

Global automotive braking system ECU market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive braking system ECU market research report provides market segmentation by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The passenger vehicles segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 86% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 54%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

