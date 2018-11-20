Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Investor Conference Expects 1,200+ Attendees, with 250 Presenting Companies

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5, at 4:30 p.m. PST. Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer of Concierge, and David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event, https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CNCG, will take place December 4 through 6 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, 1146 Sunset Blvd. The conference will feature 250 companies, with more than 1,200 attendees.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Initially founded in 1996, Concierge Technologies was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

