The global automotive exhaust system market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing adoption of commercial vehicles. Even though the passenger cars segment is witnessing a reduction in the adoption of diesel engines, commercial vehicles have remained dominant with respect to the adoption of diesel engines. As electric vehicle technology is still at the nascent stage, diesel engines will continue to dominate the CVs segment during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global automotive exhaust system market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of active exhaust system by automotive OEMs as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive exhaust system market:

Global automotive exhaust system market: Adoption of active exhaust system by automotive OEMs

Automotive exhaust systems have come a long way with growing emphasis on controlling the emission level of vehicles across the world. The development of an efficient exhaust system that reduces emission-levels significantly has led to modern vehicles becoming quieter than transitional vehicles. This discourages some segment of customers, particularly high-performance car owners, who enjoy the muscular engine sound. This led them to adopt aftermarket high-performance exhaust system in recent years. The demand for aftermarket fitment is increasing significantly in recent years due to this fact. As a result, automotive OEMs developed an active exhaust system technology for the high-performance models that comply with regulatory standards, and also satisfy customer demands.

"Prominent automotive OEMs are actively engaged in the development of active exhaust system solutions. In order to meet the demand for sophisticated exhaust systems during the forecast period, OEMs are expected to expand the offering of active exhaust system among other models," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global automotive exhaust system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive exhaust system market by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The passenger vehicles segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 84% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 54%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively.

