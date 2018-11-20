PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company to Sponsor 2019 Housing Technology Conference and Executive Forum

PowerObjects will exhibit and present its Housing Solution, 'PowerProperty,' built on Dynamics 365 platform for UK housing associations

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company proudly announces that it will sponsor the 2019 Housing Technology Conference and Executive Forum. This is the third year in a row PowerObjects has sponsored the event, solidifying their commitment to providing transformational CRM and ERP solutions for the UK's housing sector.

"We're thrilled to participate in this event again in 2019," says Rahul Pawar, EMEA Sales Director for PowerObjects. "This conference always gives us the opportunity to showcase our housing solution, PowerProperty, as well as share our experiences of implementing Microsoft Business Applications solutions within and outside of the housing industry."

PowerObjects' cloud-based housing solution helps transform operations for organizations in the sector by reducing costs, improving the customer experiences of tenants and preparing for future growth. It is built on Dynamics 365 and supported by Microsoft's suite of Business Applications.

"As a global leader in delivering completely integrated front, middle and back office solutions for the Housing sector, we're really excited to demonstrate how we can help transform businesses in this industry," says Pawar. "For the very first time, Housing Associations can leverage and make the most of their Microsoft investments and modernise their IT landscape to drive better customer and staff experiences."

