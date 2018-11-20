Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive fuel delivery system market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The development of piezoelectric injectors is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive fuel delivery system market 2018-2022. Common rail direct injection systems are adopting piezoelectric injectors to replace the standard injector solenoid. The piezoelectric injector offers increased speed over solenoid injectors and requires minimal current to function comparatively. The piezo crystal within the piezoelectric injector uses electricity to expand and contract, thereby acting as an actuator. The frictionless movement and ultrafine fuel measurement allow for multiple injector events to occur per combustion cycle.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive fuel delivery system market is the increasing sales of high-performance cars and supercars:

Global automotive fuel delivery system market: Increasing sales of high-performance cars and supercars

The goal of a performance-oriented vehicle is to attain maximum speeds within minimal time. A high-performance vehicle will be equipped with a specifically designed drivetrain that can maintain rigidity and balance over-high speeds and a capable powertrain system with an advanced fuel delivery system that can produce and transfer the maximum amount of horsepower to the wheels within a short time. An increase in the sales of high-performance cars is expected to drive the growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "The presence of a significant number of high-net-worth individuals in Asia will drive the sales and production of high-performance vehicles in APAC. This scenario is expected to increase the demand for advanced automotive fuel delivery systems in the future. Several high-performance car manufacturers have launched additional models of their vehicles in China and India to expand market shares."

Global automotive fuel delivery system market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive fuel delivery system market research report provides market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 53% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 40%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

