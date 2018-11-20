Vote for Your Favorite Stars of Science Innovator

DOHA, Qatar, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As Stars of Science Season 10 draws to a close, viewers of Qatar Foundation's edutainment reality TV show and supporters of science, technology, and innovation are being encouraged to cast votes for their favorite innovator this week.

Nour Majbour, Salim Al Kaabi, Sylia Khecheni, and Walid Albanna are the four Season 10 finalists. Neurological researcher Nour has her heart set on winning with her innovation, the 'Parkinson's Early Detection Kit', a diagnostic medical kit that uses novel antibodies taken from blood samples to detect early stages of Parkinson's disease.

Engineer and artist Salim has created the 'Safe Frankincense Varnish for Artists,' a machine that produces an organic varnish that prevents artists being exposed to the toxic fumes found in commonly-used varnish, while still safeguarding paintings.

Meanwhile, engineer Sylia has invented the 'Home Privacy Drone Blocker,' a household tool that secures families' privacy by blocking hobbyists' drones without damaging them; and neurosurgeon Walid's innovation is a portable 'Neurovascular Retina Analyzer' that monitors patients after a stroke. The smart analyzer provides medical practitioners with vital information that could protect patients from the risk of recurring strokes.

In the Grand Finale episode, airing on Saturday, November 24, public voting will be combined with a vote from a panel of expert jurors to produce the results. Online voting will count for 50 percent of an innovator's score, with the jury vote accounting for the remaining 50 percent. The winner will earn $300,000, while the second, third, and fourth-placed contestants will earn $150,000, $100,000, and $50,000 respectively.

Online voting is now open and will close on Thursday 22 November, at 9am GMT. To determine who takes home the Stars of Science Best Arab Innovator title for Season 10, visit http://www.starsofscience.com, click on the 'Vote Now' icon, and choose your favorite innovator.

If you believe you have what it takes to be successful on Stars of Science, the show is accepting applications for its Season 11 until the 15th of December 2018. Visit http://www.starsofscience.info/applynow/sos.html to register.

About Stars of Science

Stars of Science, the edutainment TV initiative by Qatar Foundation, is the Arab world's leading innovation show. Established in 2008 to inspire a generation, the show empowers Arab youth to implement creative solutions to regional problems through science, technology, and innovation.

Celebrating a decade of Arab innovation, Stars of Science has proven to be a positive catalyst of scientific and technological change in the region beyond its broadcasts and social media presence of 2.5 million followers. Its alumni network spanning 131 people from 18 Arab countries has been going from strength to strength; independently raising over 14 million USD in revenues, grants, and crowdfunding. In addition to winning hundreds of innovation awards, they have also created jobs and businesses, given inspirational talks, built schools, and inspired a generation.

Over a 10-week process, an expert panel of jurors assesses and eliminates between nine innovators and their projects in Prototyping and Customer Validation episodes until only four finalists remain to compete for a share of $600,000 in seed funding. The ranking is determined by jury deliberation and online voting from the public.

Qatar Foundation - Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

