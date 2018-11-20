=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Robert Ottel (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: voestalpine AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000937503 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: acquisition date: 20.11.2018; UTC+01:00 market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO currency: Euro price volume 30.00 1,000 total volume: 1,000 total price: 30,000 average price: 30.00 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further inquiry note: DI Peter Fleischer Head of Investor Relations Phone:+43/50304/15-9949 Fax: +43/50304/55-5581 mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com http://www.voestalpine.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

