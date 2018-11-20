The U.K. is helping islands in Scotland and the Caribbean make the switch from dirty diesel generators to renewables. In the former, community-owned renewable systems are ensuring 24 hour energy supply, while in the latter, a new renewable energy analytics platform is set to help identify the optimum energy mix.Residents on two of the United Kingdom's remotest islands are celebrating after securing a sustainable, 24 hour electricity supply. Ditching their dependence on diesel generators, and suffering from nightly blackouts, the Scottish islands of Fair Isle (55 inhabitants), and Canna and Sanday ...

