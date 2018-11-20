Technavio analysts forecast the global Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market to grow at a CAGR of over 5 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

Technavio analysts forecast the global Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Strategic alliances is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market 2019-2023. Pharmaceuticals companies are working together for the development of medications for the treatment of Guillain-Barré syndrome. These alliances will enhance the R&D activities of new drugs and will help companies develop drugs to treat and manage the syndrome, so that it can be introduced quickly into the market. Thus, such strategic alliances are expected to support the growth of the global Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market is the recent approvals of immunoglobulins:

Global Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market: Recent approvals of immunoglobulins

Immunoglobulins are the first-line treatment for Guillain-Barré syndrome. The recently approved immunoglobulins such as PANZYGA, Privigen, and Kenketu Glovenin-I are expected to generate significant revenue, which will drive the growth of the global Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "In August 2018, Octapharma received approval from Health Canada for PANZYGA, an immunoglobulin developed for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe Guillain-Barré syndrome. Similarly, in September 2017, CSL announced that the US FDA approved Privigen, an immunoglobulin developed for the treatment of adults with chronic Guillain-Barré syndrome."

Global Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market: Segmentation analysis

The global Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market research report provides market segmentation by product (immunoglobulins and other therapeutics) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The rising incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome in the leading countries of the region indicates the strong growth prospects of the market in the Americas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005258/en/

