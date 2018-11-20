NEOVACS: Neovacs announces the patent filing in Europe and in the United States for its new therapeutic vaccine candidate Kinoid IL-4/IL-13 for the treatment of allergies

PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE

Neovacs announces the patent filing in Europe and in the United States for its new therapeutic vaccine candidate Kinoid IL-4/IL-13

for the treatment of allergies

Paris and Boston, November 20th 2018 - 17h45 CET (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, announces patent filing after having achieved preclinical proof of concept with its new vaccine IL-4/IL-13 Kinoid for the treatment of asthma.

The allergy model used is based on the works of Sibilano[1] because it expresses the principal asthma symptoms in humans, being an inflammation and a hyper reactivity of the respiratory tract. In this asthma model using sensitivity to mite dust, the immunization with IL-4/IL-13 Kinoid induces a strong production of antibodies neutralizing both cytokines and reducing the major symptoms of asthma.

This result enables the filing of a patent for this new Kinoid which targets the two cytokines key to the development of allergies of all types, whether respiratory, dermatologic or alimentary. Neovacs will now move forward with the preclinical development necessary to conduct clinical trials in these pathologies.

Neovacs announced in July 2018 the results of its Phase IIb trial with IFNalpha Kinoid for the treatment of Lupus which validated the innovative therapeutic approach in humans and the move into Phase III.

In parallel the company continues its ongoing preclinical development in type 1 diabetes with IFNalpha Kinoid.

About Allergies

Allergies are a major public health problem whose prevalence is steadily increasing, affecting globally 300 million people suffer from asthma and about 200 to 250 million people suffer from food allergies. One tenth of the population suffers from drug allergies and 400 million from rhinitis[2]. To date, there is no effective treatment over time for these diseases. The cytokines IL-4 and IL-13 play a key role in allergic reactions and therefore represent major therapeutic targets. Most current treatments for allergies are symptomatic (mainly antihistamines and corticosteroids). The only therapeutic strategy developed to date is allergen-specific immunotherapy, which consists of administering increasing doses of an allergen over several months for desensitization. However, allergen-specific immunotherapy is limited by high levels of biomedical adverse reactions and poor long-term efficacy, particularly for food allergies.

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company's proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNalpha Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr (http://www.neovacs.fr)

Contacts

NEOVACS - Corporate Communication & Investor Relations

Charlène Masson

+33 1 53 10 93 00

cmasson@neovacs.com (mailto:ntrepo@neovacs.com)

NEWCAP- Media

Annie-Florence Loyer

+33 1 44 71 00 12 / + 33 6 88 20 35 59

afloyer@newcap.fr (mailto:afloyer@newcap.fr)

Léa Jacquin

+33 1 44 71 20 41 / +33 6 58 14 84 66

ljacquin@newcap.fr (mailto:ljacquin@newcap.fr)

ORPHEON FINANCE - Financial Communication and Investor Relations

James Palmer

+33 7 60 92 77 74

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com (mailto:j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com)



[1] Sibilano: Nature Communication 2016; DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13696 [2] Pawankar: Allergic diseases and asthma: a global public health concern and a call to action. World Allergy Organization Journal 2014 7:12.

Press release (http://hugin.info/160718/R/2226358/873693.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NEOVACS via Globenewswire

