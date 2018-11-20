ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: Altran participates in the "Usine Extraordinaire" exhibition in partnership with Sanofi

Press release November 20, 2018





Altran participates in the "Usine Extraordinaire" exhibition

in partnership with Sanofi

From November 22 to the 25, the Grand Palais will be hosting the first annual "Usine Extraordinaire" experience, a unique event dedicated to the digital transformation at work in industry

Altran, the global leader in engineering and R&D services, was selected as a strategic partner by Sanofi, a major global player in human health, to take part in a consortium created to implement Sanofi's digital roadmap for all manufacturing aspects.

Thanks in particular to the expertise of its World Class Center for Advanced Manufacturing and its experience in digitizing industrial assets, Altran has designed two use cases at the core of manufacturing systems concerning Human processes:

- Augmented reality for operations and maintenance

a system designed to guide operators through all assembly line tasks involved in producing Sanofi's healthcare solutions.

- Digitization of "operator" procedures and instructions :

a customized visual interface to guide and assist laboratory technicians in their daily work by handling the entire procedure, step by step.

For Usine Extraordinaire, where visitors will have the unique opportunity to experience a "life-size factory" in the heart of Paris, a special itinerary will lead the general public through four themed exhibits: Invent, Connect, Manufacture, Share. In the "Manufacture" exhibit, Altran will be putting these two new innovations on display for the first time: an environment where visitors can experience the factory from the inside, discover ingenious processes, gain insight into the key functions of each worker and the consummate skills necessary, while exploring the world of manufacturing itself.

" We are proud to be co-founders of this exceptional event. This is a unique opportunity, alongside partners such as Altran, to demonstrate the expertise and passion of the men and women involved daily on our industrial sites to transform scientific innovations into health solutions and make them available to citizens in France and around the world," said Philippe Luscan, Sanofi Executive Vice President for Global Industrial Affairs.

The industry of tomorrow is a strategic and economic challenge for French companies, and we are committed to guiding them in their transformation with an eye to triumphing together on the battlefield of competitiveness. In this sense, Usine Extraordinaire is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the reality of today and tomorrow. We are proud to participate, together with Sanofi, in this immersive and experience-based journey at the heart of the Factory of the Future, saidCyril Roger, Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of Europe and Delegate Director.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

