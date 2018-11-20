OGN to Launch First Premium League in Europe: OGN Super League EU PUBG Invitational

Elite Battle Royale Competition will Broadcast from Nov. 27 - Dec. 2

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OGN (CJ ENM), has announced today the launch of OGN Super League Europe (OSL EU) PUBG Invitational 2018 in partnership with DeAPlaneta and 7Sports. OGN is the leading esports network and content producer in South Korea, while DeAPlaneta is a leading omnichannel entertainment company in Spain and 7Sports the sports business unit of German-based ProSiebenSat.1 Group. The premier competition of OSL EU, featuring professional teams, will be held from November 27 to December 2, 2018. For the first OSL in Europe, PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) will be the featured competitive game for competition.

At OSL EU, 16 different teams from different regions will be battling it out for a total prize pool of 60,000 EUR. Teams participating in the invitation-only league include Alliance, Avangar, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, HWA Gaming, Team M19, Method, MOONWOLF, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Penta Sports, Pittsburgh Knights, Team Liquid, Team Vitality, Wild Gaming, and Wizards. This event will not be open to public attendance but available via online broadcast.

OSL EU competition will take place over three different virtual battlefields - Sanhok, Miramar, and Erangel - across the span of six days. A total of 4 rounds will be played per day with two days dedicated to each battlefield map. Teams can earn one point per every kill, and an additional 10 points for coming in first for the round. OSL EU will award prize money to the 'Dominator' (winner) of each map who has the highest accumulated point value from after two days. In addition, the team with the highest winning point value every day will receive an award as well. The concept of 'Dominator' is a key differentiating factor for OSL EU in comparison to other leagues.

"We are looking forward to the debut of OSL in Europe. The rule and format could be new to audiences. For example, the main concept of the 'Dominator' and the rule set-up in general are easy for all types of audiences to not only understand, but also entertain," said Youngryul Choi, the head producer of OSL EU. "Through more active interaction with audiences, we expect OSL EU to grow in the years to come and contribute to PUBG's further success in Europe."

OGN has partnered with major broadcasting platforms in Europe for OSL EU. Highlights of OSL EU will be broadcasted in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on ProSieben MAXX, a German Free-to-Air channel of ProSiebenSat.1 Group, as well as Neox in Spain. Live Broadcasting will be available on Twitch ( www.twitch.tv/ognesports ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/OGNEsports ). There will be promotional events including in-game items giveaways. For further information, visit OGN's official website ( www.ognesports.com ).

About OGN

Founded in 2000, OGN is the world's longest-running and largest esports producer and network. For nearly two decades, it has built an impressive track record creating successful live esports competitions and other related premium content around the top games in the world. This includes producing the world's first global leagues for StarCraft II, League of Legends, Overwatch and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. Since its inception, OGN has produced more than 500 global leagues and events to date and generated over 2 billion live stream views of esports programming. A subsidiary of one of Asia's largest media companies, CJ ENM, OGN sets itself apart through its best-in-class production techniques and producers and directors with unparalleled esports expertise, and an executive team with years of experience creating premium, entertaining content globally. For more information, please visit www.OGNesports.com or follow us @OGNesports on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For live streams of latest competitions and a library of video contents, please subscribe to Twitch and Youtube .

About PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

PUBG Corp., an affiliate company of Bluehole Inc., began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corp. in 2017. PUBG Corp. is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.