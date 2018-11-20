sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 20

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:20 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):75,989
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.9000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.4000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.6957

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,033,810 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,033,810 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
138223.8016:19:28London Stock Exchange
337823.8016:19:28London Stock Exchange
127823.7515:52:45London Stock Exchange
297723.7515:52:45London Stock Exchange
417523.8015:44:08London Stock Exchange
30123.8015:27:15London Stock Exchange
361923.8015:27:15London Stock Exchange
309223.8015:02:45London Stock Exchange
180923.8015:02:45London Stock Exchange
157123.8514:12:24London Stock Exchange
264223.8514:11:34London Stock Exchange
392223.9014:00:42London Stock Exchange
266723.9014:00:42London Stock Exchange
150423.9013:22:48London Stock Exchange
402223.9013:22:48London Stock Exchange
268523.7511:47:30London Stock Exchange
151023.7511:47:23London Stock Exchange
174523.7511:47:23London Stock Exchange
210723.7511:37:21London Stock Exchange
425323.4009:03:55London Stock Exchange
397723.4008:58:45London Stock Exchange
892623.4008:55:59London Stock Exchange
1195523.6508:55:40London Stock Exchange
49223.6508:46:43London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire