Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 20 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 75,989 Highest price paid per share (pence): 23.9000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.4000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.6957

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,033,810 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,033,810 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1382 23.80 16:19:28 London Stock Exchange 3378 23.80 16:19:28 London Stock Exchange 1278 23.75 15:52:45 London Stock Exchange 2977 23.75 15:52:45 London Stock Exchange 4175 23.80 15:44:08 London Stock Exchange 301 23.80 15:27:15 London Stock Exchange 3619 23.80 15:27:15 London Stock Exchange 3092 23.80 15:02:45 London Stock Exchange 1809 23.80 15:02:45 London Stock Exchange 1571 23.85 14:12:24 London Stock Exchange 2642 23.85 14:11:34 London Stock Exchange 3922 23.90 14:00:42 London Stock Exchange 2667 23.90 14:00:42 London Stock Exchange 1504 23.90 13:22:48 London Stock Exchange 4022 23.90 13:22:48 London Stock Exchange 2685 23.75 11:47:30 London Stock Exchange 1510 23.75 11:47:23 London Stock Exchange 1745 23.75 11:47:23 London Stock Exchange 2107 23.75 11:37:21 London Stock Exchange 4253 23.40 09:03:55 London Stock Exchange 3977 23.40 08:58:45 London Stock Exchange 8926 23.40 08:55:59 London Stock Exchange 11955 23.65 08:55:40 London Stock Exchange 492 23.65 08:46:43 London Stock Exchange

