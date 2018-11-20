First Judgment in Germany Against Chinese Parent Company, Hytera Communications Limited

Regional Court of Düsseldorf Determines Hytera Is Infringing Motorola Solutions' Patent;

Injunction Prohibits Hytera from Offering Infringing Products; Hytera Held Liable for Damages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced the successful outcome of its latest patent infringement lawsuits in Germany against Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SHE: 002583) of Shenzhen, China and Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH of Bad Münder, Germany (collectively, Hytera). This is the second time this year that a German court has ruled in favor of Motorola Solutions against Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH; importantly it also applies to Hytera's Chinese parent company, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SHE: 002583) (Hytera Communications).

These patent lawsuits took place in the Regional Court of Düsseldorf, Germany, which determined that Hytera's two-way Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) subscriber radios that use what Hytera refers to as the "pseudo-trunking" functionality in TDMA Direct Mode are infringing Motorola Solutions' patent EP 2 342 851 B1.

The Regional Court has granted two injunctions against Hytera. The first injunction prevents Hytera from offering the patented method in Germany, and the second injunction prevents Hytera from offering and delivering products capable of performing the patented method in Germany. Additionally, it has held Hytera liable for damages. While the current judgments may be appealed by Hytera, they are immediately enforceable upon posting of a required security by Motorola Solutions, which is expected to be completed in short order.

"The Regional Court has ordered remedies that punish Hytera for its illegal conduct and infringement of our intellectual property," said Mark Hacker, general counsel and chief administrative officer of Motorola Solutions. "Significantly, today's ruling covers additional Hytera DMR subscribers beyond those that were previously found to infringe our patented squelch technology in an earlier judgment."

Hacker added, "Motorola Solutions embraces legitimate competition. In fact, we believe that robust, fair competition drives innovation and benefits our customers and our industry as a whole. However, Hytera's infringement creates an uneven playing field, which ultimately stifles innovation and hurts customers and other end-users. On behalf of our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we are committed to defending our proprietary technologies and investments in innovation around the globe."

This is Motorola Solutions' second significant victory against Hytera in less than a week. On Nov. 16, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a Notice of Final Determination confirming that certain Hytera Communications products infringe four Motorola Solutions U.S. patents. The ITC issued exclusion and cease-and-desist orders for three of Motorola Solutions' patents, prohibiting Hytera Communications from importing products into the U.S. and selling or marketing those products and rejected Hytera Communications' request to allow it to import infringing products or components into the U.S. to repair or replace those in the field. Pending a 60-day presidential review period, the ITC's exclusion and cease-and-desist orders will take effect on approximately Jan. 15, 2019.

Motorola Solutions' patent infringement, copyright infringement and trade secret theft lawsuits against Hytera are still pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and the Federal Court of Australia.

For additional information regarding Motorola Solutions' legal actions against Hytera, please visit https://newsroom.motorolasolutions.com/presskits/motorola-solutions-intellectual-property.htm.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including statements regarding expectations with respect to litigation filed by Motorola Solutions, Inc., and the outcomes possible if successful. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of Motorola Solutions, Inc., and its officers. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements depending on a variety of factors including those discussed in this release.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is a technology company that provides mission-critical communications, software and video solutions that help build safer cities and thriving communities. Public safety and commercial customers globally depend on the company's two-way radios, broadband technology, video surveillance and analytics solutions, services and software to keep them connected, from extreme to everyday moments. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2018 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

