Airport Parking Shop Reveals Which Dates to Avoid When Choosing Airport Parking This Christmas

Analysing data from airport parking bookings from the last three years, Airport Parking Shop reveals when the most expensive time to park at the airport is

Airport parking comparison website Airport Parking Shop has analysed car parking booking data over the last three years to reveal exactly which dates in December are the cheapest and the most expensive weeks to park at the airport.

Looking at the average price of a week's parking in December, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, the busiest airports in the UK, showed consistent results. A week's parking commencing on or around the 13th December was one of the cheapest at both airports every year. Parking just after Christmas could cost £19 more per week at Gatwick and £14 more per week at Heathrow.

"There are lots of reasons why people need to fly in December, not just for the Christmas period. At a time where money is a concern for many, we hope our research will help travellers be savvier about finding cheaper airport parking," Alice Fowler, Product Manager at Airport Parking Shop, reports.

The average weekly saving across all locations was £10.53. If individuals fly from Manchester, this airport showed the least fluctuation, so travellers may only save a couple of pounds by picking the cheapest dates. However, in addition to Gatwick and Heathrow, Bristol's average weekly saving was £18.30 if individuals started parking around the 11th December instead of around the 29th December.

The timings of the cheapest parking stays were not the same at every airport. Some airports like Glasgow and Leeds were cheapest to park at the very beginning of the month, whereas other airports - for example Heathrow, Gatwick, and Luton - were all cheapest around the second to third week of the month.

Airport Parking Shop has been comparing parking for over 15 years.

The full data that informs this Press Release is below:

Average saving (weekly) between most expensive and least Cheapest parking Most expensive parking expensive (one week) (one week) dates Belfast Best: 19th Worst: 11th December International December Runner-up: 9-10 Runner-up: 20th December December GBP5.14 Bristol Best: 11-12 Worst: 28-30 December December Runner-up: 1st-2nd Runner-up: 8-9 December December GBP18.30 East Midlands Best: 9th Worst: 21-23 December December Runner-up: 28th Runner-up: 16th December December GBP8.62 Edinburgh Best: 20-21 Worst: 1st December December Runner-up: 2nd December Runner-up: 16th December GBP7.67 Gatwick Best: 14th Worst: 27-30 December December Runner-up: 13th December GBP19.66 Glasgow Best: 2-4 Worst: 27-29 December December GBP13.81 Heathrow Best: 13-14 Worst: 27-29 December December Runner-up: 1st December GBP14.88 Leeds Bradford Best: 2-3 Worst: 8-10 December December Runner-up: 21st December GBP4.27 Luton Best: 8th Worst: 23rd December December Runner-up: 28th Runner-up: 11-12 December December GBP8.06 Liverpool Best: 14-15 Worst: 30th December December Runner-up: 2nd December Runner-up: 17th December GBP8.24 Manchester Best: 5th Worst: 29-30 December December Runner-up: 1st December Runner-up: 17-18 December GBP2.87 Southend Best: 17-20 Worst: 30-31 December December Runner-up: 9th December GBP15.40 Stansted Best: 1st Worst: 27th December December Runner-up: 31st Runner-up: 16-18 December December GBP9.90 *Data based on December 2015, 2016, and 2017 bookings. Weekly saving based on an average of all three years.