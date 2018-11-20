

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest decrease. Global equity markets were under pressure due to continued worries over growth. The positive performance of the index heavyweights helped the Swiss market to avoid a larger loss.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.49 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,769.45. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.08 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.49 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with modest gains Tuesday. Novartis climbed 0.9 percent, Roche gained 0.4 percent and Nestle added 0.2 percent.



Credit Suisse sank 4.6 percent, Julius Baer tumbled 7.2 percent and UBS fell 2.3 percent.



Swiss Life declined 2.7 percent, Swiss Re surrendered 1.2 percent and Zurich Insurance lost 1 percent.



Swatch Group weakened by 1.7 percent and rival Richemont forfeited 1.6 percent.



Sika decreased 2.5 percent and Lafargeholcim dropped 2.3 percent.



