sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,34 Euro		+0,02
+0,15 %
WKN: A0LCUK ISIN: CH0027148649 Ticker-Symbol: S3F 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,893
13,487
18:52
12,88
13,38
18:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IDORSIA AG
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDORSIA AG16,37+2,18 %
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG13,34+0,15 %