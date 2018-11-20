RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Commence Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Under Ticker Symbol "RE"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / RE Royalties Ltd. ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RE) is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") as of November 13, 2018 as a Tier 1 Issuer. The Company's ticker symbol is "RE".

RE Royalties acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive royalty financing solution to privately-held and publicly-traded renewable energy generation and development companies. The Company's business objectives are to acquire a portfolio of long-term, stable, and diversified royalty streams and to provide shareholders with capital appreciation and a growing, sustainable, long-term cash distribution over time.

In addition, further to the Company's new release on November 6, 2018, the Company has received approval from the TSX-V and completed the issuance of a $500,000 unsecured, convertible note ("Convertible Note") to an arms-length party. The Convertible Note shall be convertible into common shares of the Company a conversion price of $1.00 per share, with a term of 24 months from the date of issue, and shall bear an interest rate of 7% per annum.

For further details on RE Royalties, please visit www.reroyalties.com or contact us at (778) 374-2000 or send us an email at info@reroyalties.com.

