Letho Resources Corp.: Letho Resources Appoints Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / LETHO RESOURCES CORP. (the "Company") (TSX-V: LET) announces that it has appointed Dr. Sotiris Kapotas as a director of the Company. The appointment of Dr. Kapotas follows his engagement as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on October 3, 2018. Dr. Kapotas' appointment to the board a key progression in the Company's transition to an Albanian focused oil production company. Mr. Paul Gourtziovalitis has resigned from the board of directors, effective the October 28, 2018.

Mr. Dimitri Soudas, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated:

"We wish to express our appreciation to Paul Gourtziovalitis for his efforts and support during his service as director. We wish him well in his future endeavors. We also welcome to Dr. Kapotas as director. We are very encouraged by his increased involvement in a leadership capacity. He has tireless dedication to the success of the Company"

About Letho Resources Corp.

Letho Resources is an emerging oil and gas production focused company, currently advancing an acquisition of a production asset. Letho recently announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Anio Oil & Gas Sh.a., which has a Petroleum Licence Agreement for the Ballsh-Hekal producing oil field in Albania.

To learn more about us, please visit our website at: www.lethoresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

