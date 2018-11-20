Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Petro Welt Technologies AG /
Release of Financial Reports
Petro Welt Technologies AG (AT): Release of a Financial report
2018-11-20 / 20:00
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German: http://pewete.com/de/investors/publications/ English:
http://pewete.com/en/investors/publications/
2018-11-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.pewete.com
End of News DGAP News Service
749147 2018-11-20
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 20, 2018 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT)
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Petro Welt Technologies AG /
Release of Financial Reports
Petro Welt Technologies AG (AT): Release of a Financial report
2018-11-20 / 20:00
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German: http://pewete.com/de/investors/publications/ English:
http://pewete.com/en/investors/publications/
2018-11-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.pewete.com
End of News DGAP News Service
749147 2018-11-20
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 20, 2018 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT)