2018-11-20 / 20:00

Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Interim report Q3

German: http://pewete.com/de/investors/publications/ English:

http://pewete.com/en/investors/publications/



Language: English

Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG

Kärntner Ring 11-13

1010 Vienna

Austria

Internet: www.pewete.com



