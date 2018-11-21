Coconut Creek, FL, Nov 21, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Precision Analytic Testing, NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) has entered into an agreement with a Maryland based Botanical Products Processor to refine, distill and process Crude US Grown Hemp Oil into finished CBD-rich oil at its established Cambridge, MD facility.The agreement will enable NTFU to offer and utilize cultivation, processing, and various forms of testing and procedures for bulk crude CBD oil into refined full-spectrum oil, distillate, and pure CBD in the form of isolate at the Processor's Rural Maryland Council supported facilities. This Hemp Processor relationship will provide NTFU with a supply of finished CBD products and quality control of the processing of raw materials and finished CBD products in the hemp-CBD sector."We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance," said Edgar Ward, CEO, and Founder of NutraFuels Inc. "This expansion ensures our supply as well as provides an additional revenue stream for NTFU as we strive to establish quality assurance and develop a gold standard in the hemp-derived CBD chain."NutraFuels, Inc is a fully reporting company with a class of securities registered by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Stock Symbol (OTCQB: NTFU). As reported in its Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 13, 2018, NTFU recently announced its financial results for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2018 with revenue of $1,062,146 and $2,870,462 respectively compared to $652,385 and $1,027,727 for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2017.NTFU's filings with the SEC can be viewed at www.sec.gov. NTFU's CBD products and information about the company's direct sales program can be found online at www.nutrahempcbd.com and by following the company on Instagram.Contact:NutraFuels, Inc.T: +1-888-509-8901www.NutraFuels.comwww.NutraHempCBD.comStock Symbol: OTCQB: NTFUForward Looking StatementsThis communications contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NutraFuels, Inc. ("NTFU" or the "Company") has based these forward-looking statements largely on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. There is no assurance that Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements.Source: NutraFuels Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.