

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNLSY) appointed interim leaders to manage the French auto maker and oversee its share of a globe-spanning alliance with Nissan Motor Co. after the arrest of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn in Japan.



After a meeting late Tuesday, Renault's board said it appointed Thierry Bolloré as deputy Chief Executive Officer on a temporary basis.



Renault said, 'The Board was chaired by the lead independent director Mr. Philippe Lagayette after the opening of judicial proceedings against Mr. Carlos Ghosn in Japan. At this stage, the Board is unable to comment on the evidence seemingly gathered against Mr. Ghosn by Nissan and the Japanese judicial authorities.'



The Board decided to request Nissan, on the basis of the principles of transparence, trust and mutual respect set forth in the Alliance Charter, to provide all information in their possession arising from the internal investigations related to Mr. Ghosn.



Renault said its board endorsed the support expressed by the Nissan management to the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, which remains the priority of the Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX