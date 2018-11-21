Infosys Announces Creation of 1,200 jobs in Australia

SYDNEY, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The company will open three Innovation Hubs and create new skilled jobs for graduates and professionals by 2020

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today launched an initiative to accelerate digital leadership for its clients in Australia and shrink the digital skills gap in the region with the creation of 1,200 jobs and the opening of three Innovation Hubs by 2020.

Senior Vice President for Australia and New Zealand at Infosys, Andrew Groth was joined by Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, the Hon. Karen Andrews, at Infosys' North Sydney office to announce a broad range of initiatives to meet the nation's ever-growing demand for digital expertise.

The initiatives will form an education ecosystem through which Infosys would enable continuous learning opportunities. They include:

The creation of 1,200 IT jobs in Australia by 2020, of which around 40 per cent will be Australian university graduates from a range of fields including Computer Science and Design

Strengthening Infosys' academic partnerships to attract top graduate talent and accelerate digital skill building in Australia

The new Innovation Hubs will serve as a platform to enable Infosys to co-create and co-innovate alongside clients, academia and government to accelerate innovation and upskilling of talent in emerging technologies and solutions.

This approach provides Infosys with a strong foundation to meet rising demand for expertise in areas like machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), user experience, cyber security, digital platforms, big data and cloud - now and in the future as technology and business needs evolve.

The Hon. Karen Andrews, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, said, "I welcome Infosys' decision to create 1,200 IT jobs in Australia by 2020. It's a great vote of confidence in our economy and the Coalition Government's commitment to jobs of the future, that a company of Infosys' global standing would make this kind of investment here."

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "Today marks an important milestone for our company in our 20 year journey in Australia. As a key technology partner of Australian business, we are proud to announce our commitment to accelerating digital skills in the region through the creation of 1,200 skilled jobs, the development of our new Innovation Hubs and our deepening partnerships with academia."

Andrew Groth, Senior Vice President for Australia and New Zealand, Infosys, said, "The expansion of our Australian team, together with our planned Innovation Hubs are very important as we help navigate our clients in their digital journey by simultaneously renewing their core business systems and building new solutions to realise growth."

"Continuous education is a collective effort and we are proud to work with the government, academia and local communities to help build and shape our next-generation of entrepreneurs and innovators," he added.

"Infosys has a deep culture of continuous learning and development. We have the largest corporate university in the world and also offer our people access to sophisticated on-demand online learning platforms. In addition, through our academic partnerships worldwide, our people also have access to Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) learning and university courses."

"Building our Australian talent pool is already underway. So far, we have recruited 75 graduates, and more than half have completed their induction training and are ready to be placed on strategic client projects. Under this program, graduates start their Infosys learning journey in our Sydney and Melbourne training centres. They can choose from high demand areas, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, cyber security, cloud and big data."

