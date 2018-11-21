Media Release

Basel, 20 November, 2018

Dufry secures a new long term contract for 15 P&O Ferries ships

to be operated under the World Duty Free brand

Dufry Group has signed a new long-term concession contract with P&O Ferries to operate shops under the World Duty Free brand on board 15 vessels, which serve several routes across the Channel, the North Sea and the Irish Sea. The transfer of the operations with a total of 19 shops across a retail space of 3,600 m2 will be phased from April to May 2019.

The new contracts perfectly fit Dufry's strategy to expand its presence in the cruise and ferry channel. Out of the total of 15 vessels, 6 will sail the route Dover-Calais across the Channel, 4 ships will serve the North Sea routes Europoort-Hull (2 vessels) and Zeebrugge-Hull (2 vessels), while the remaining 5 ferries will sail the Irish Sea from Cairnryan to Larne 2 vessels) as well as from Liverpool to Dublin (3 vessels). Besides operating all shops, World Duty Free will be responsible for the refurbishment of the stores and for implementing state-of-the-art shop design to provide a tailored assortment proposition for each route.

Passengers on board the vessels will be offered a distinct selection of both international and local brands of the main categories such as perfume and cosmetics, spirits, food and confectionary, tobacco, fashion and accessories including sunglasses, as well as travel essentials, toys, souvenirs and gifts.

Commenting on the new contract, Fred Creighton, Divisional CEO UK and Central Europe said, "We are extremely proud to have been awarded this new concessions contract and to have been entrusted with the transformation of the customer retail experience on board the P&O Ferries' fleet. We look forward to further develop the business with our partners to best serve the customers and to provide them with a memorable shopping experience at sea."

Janette Bell, CEO of P&O Ferries, added, "We are delighted to be able to partner with WDF to give the customers on our ships shopping experiences of the highest quality. Our commitment to creating memorable events for the people who travel with us is one of the reasons why so many of them tell us that their holiday begins as soon as they set foot on our ship."

