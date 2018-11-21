



SEOUL, KOREA, Nov 21, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema ID, a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced it would showcase the world's slimmest fingerprint authentication scanner with FBI FAP30 certification at Trustech 2018, in Cannes on 27-29 November, 2018.The new FAP30 comes in a robust IP65-rated dust and waterproof structure, with an ultra-slim optical sensor, featuring proprietary advanced LFD (Live Fingerprint Detection) technology to prevent spoofing frauds. The FAP30 fingerprint scanner maintains the highest FBI PIV/FIPS201 standards and mobile ID FAP30 certification, and enables users to capture high quality fingerprints in harsh environments and under direct sunlight of up to 100,000 LUX."The new Suprema FAP30 certifiable fingerprint scanner has been designed to provide the best reliable fingerprint authentication performance across dynamic environments, such as outdoor and mobile situations. At Suprema ID, our commitment is to provide the best product, beyond market expectation, with the highest user convenience and security," said Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID.In Cannes, Suprema ID will present full demonstrations of its BioMini series authentication scanners, as well as RealScan series FBI-certified fingerprint enrollment scanners. To experience more of Suprema's products and solutions, please visit us at Booth F041 in Riviera Hall, Trustech 2018 or book a meeting at www.suprema-id.com.About Suprema IDSuprema ID is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining the world's renowned biometric algorithm with superior engineering, Suprema ID continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema ID's extensive range of portfolio includes fingerprint enrollment scanners, fingerprint authentication scanners, fingerprint embedded modules and ePassport readers. Suprema has provided national ID projects in more than 20 countries and over 1 billion people in the world are using Suprema ID's fingerprinting technology. For more information, please visit www.suprema-id.com.Source: Suprema IDContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.