

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar climbed against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The kiwi advanced to 0.6813 against the greenback, from an early weekly low of 0.6782.



The kiwi climbed to 76.92 against the yen and 1.6700 against the euro, off its previous 8-day low of 76.44 and a 2-day low of 1.6760, respectively.



The kiwi rose back to 1.0614 against the aussie, after falling to 1.0649 at 9:15 pm ET.



If the kiwi rises further, it may find resistance around 0.69 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro and 1.05 against the aussie.



