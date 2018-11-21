

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors fret about slowing global growth and the outlook for corporate earnings.



Asian stocks continued to retreat as growth worries gripped financial markets. The dollar extended overnight gains on safe-haven demand and gold edged down slightly while oil clawed back some of the previous session's steep losses.



The European economic calendar remains light today, with only U.K. public sector net borrowings data scheduled for release. The European Central Bank holds a non-monetary policy meeting.



Currency moves may weigh on markets as the European Commission takes a decision over Italy's 2019 budget.



British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels to discuss the Brexit deal issue.



Across the Atlantic, reports on durable goods orders, weekly jobless claims and existing home sales may sway investor sentiment.



Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled as escalating trade tensions, sinking oil prices on global growth fears and concerns about earnings outlook sapped investors' appetite for risk.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1.8 percent to end at their weakest level since late October, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.7 percent to hit its lowest closing level in over seven months.



European markets also joined a global sell-off on Tuesday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned that the risks of a 'no-deal, no-transition' scenario remained very high.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gave up 1.1 percent. The German DAX lost 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.8 percent.



