Equinor ASA: Ex dividend Oslo Stock Exchange

From 21 November 2018, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) at Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.23. Record date is 22 November 2018.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

