sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,75 Euro		-0,345
-2,14 %
WKN: 750000 ISIN: DE0007500001 Ticker-Symbol: TKA 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40
15,55
08:31
15,405
15,47
08:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG
THYSSENKRUPP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THYSSENKRUPP AG15,75-2,14 %