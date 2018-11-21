

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported net income of 60 million euros for 2017/2018 fiscal year, compared to 271 million euros, prior year. The Group's adjusted EBIT was at 1.55 billion euros, down from 1.72 billion euros, last year.



The Group's order intake in the 2017/2018 fiscal year matched the high prior-year level at 42.8 billion euros; adjusted for currency and portfolio effects, orders grew by 2 percent. Sales increased by 3 percent to 42.7 billion euros from 41.4 billion euros. On a comparable basis, sales were 5 percent higher.



Thyssenkrupp said the company is cautiously optimistic overall with regard to the current fiscal year 2018/2019. The Group aims to achieve adjusted EBIT from the continuing operations of over 1 billion euros. The full Group's net income is forecast to increase significantly year-on-year.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposed to the Annual General Meeting on February 1, 2019 the distribution of a dividend of 0.15 euros per share for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.



The Executive Board of ThyssenKrupp presented the roadmap for the announced separation of the Group. The company aims to have the separation approved by the Annual General Meeting in January 2020. The spin-off documents is to be presented at the annual press conference in the fourth quarter 2019. The two companies must be operating largely as separate enterprises as of October 1, 2019. Appointments to the two management teams will be decided in spring 2019.



The Group noted that the creation of the transaction structures for the separation will weigh heavily on net income and free cash flow in the 2018/2019 fiscal year. The Group now expects costs in the high three-digit million euro range.



The Group said its preparations for the launch of the 50/50 joint venture with Tata are progressing on schedule.



