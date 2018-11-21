Ping An Group Appoints International General Counsel

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group") (HKEx: 2318; SSE: 601318) announced that the Group has appointed Steven D. Winegar to the role of Overseas Company Lawyer and International General Counsel. In this role, Mr. Winegar will have responsibility for legal and compliance matters globally.

The appointment of Mr. Winegar reflects the Group's commitment to attracting top international talent to enhance the Group's corporate governance practices as a listed company and to accelerate the international transformation of the Group.

Mr. Winegar has over 24 years of experience in law firm and in-house positions. Mr. Winegar began his career in the United States as a corporate attorney at Shearman & Sterling and Goldman Sachs. He moved to Hong Kong with Goldman Sachs in 2005, becoming Managing Director and Senior Counsel at the bank before returning to private practice in 2010 when he joined Paul Hastings. He served as Partner and Chair of Paul Hastings'Hong Kong office before joining Ping An in September.

IP So Lan, the Group's Senior Vice President and head of internal control noted that "Mr. Winegar has a strong reputation with extensive experience in the legal sector in Asia and globally. We are very pleased to have him as part of our leadership team."

"I am thrilled to join this incredible company, which is building on its strong foundation as a diversified financial institution to develop many technology-driven businesses that are transforming markets," said Mr. Winegar.

