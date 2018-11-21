L&Q Selects PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company to Help Transform Customer-Facing Business Operations

PowerObjects will partner with UK charitable housing association L&Q to deliver a digital transformation programme to improve customer and staff experiences

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- L&Q and PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company are pleased to announce their partnership to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 for use across L&Q's customer-facing operations. For L&Q, one of Britain's largest social housing associations, this project builds on the momentum established in their 2018/19 corporate plan to Invest. Grow. Transform.

"When we speak about investing, we're referring to investments in our people, our homes, and the tools we need for our jobs," says Andy Brown, COO for L&Q. "Dynamics 365 is the perfect tool to streamline our customer service operations, and we feel PowerObjects is the right partner to help us accomplish this."

L&Q's commitment to growth is centered around the idea that by growing their organisational and financial capability, they will be well-positioned to better deliver on their service promises. The partnership with PowerObjects will complement this strategic objective. "We were able to differentiate ourselves from other potential partners because of our rich sector experience in housing and our reusable IP, PowerPack add-ons, which allow us to shorten the time to deliver the programme," says Rahul Pawar, EMEA Sales Director for PowerObjects.

To truly transform their business, L&Q sought a business partner capable of delivering on their vision of a solution built on Microsoft Dynamics technology and offering a housing association platform that enables innovation and digital service improvements. "What set PowerObjects apart for us was their deliberate focus on finding out exactly what we needed and wanted," says Brown. "Only after that baseline was established did they start talking about how they could deliver on those precise needs and wants."

The deal cements L&Q's commitment to a corporate-level digital transformation with Microsoft and strengthens PowerObjects' position as a global leader in delivering completely integrated front, middle and back office solutions for the Housing sector, built on Dynamics 365 and supported by Microsoft's suite of Business Applications.

"We're working hard to make things better, faster and lower-cost for customers. This partnership is a small step towards that future," says Brown.

About L&Q

L&Q is a regulated housing association and one of the UK's most successful social businesses. They house around 250,000 people in 92,000 homes, primarily across London and the South East. As a not-for-profit organisation, they reinvest all the money they make into new and existing homes, creating successful communities and providing excellent services. L&Q will tackle the housing crisis by building 100,000 new homes over ten years. At least 50% of these will be genuinely affordable, with a target of 60% in London. They invest in a £250 million community Foundation and £5 million a year skills academy to build opportunity and confidence in local communities.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Multi-year winner of Microsoft's Dynamics Partner of the Year Award, PowerObjects strives to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467009/Power_Objects_Logo.jpg