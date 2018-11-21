Pan African Resources Plc - Result of AGM
London, November 20
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Pan African shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that at the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held on Tuesday, 20 November 2018, all the ordinary and special resolutions, save for ordinary resolution numbers 8 and 10 and special resolution number 11, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 19 September 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.
The total number of Pan African ordinary shares ("Shares") eligible to vote at the AGM is 2,234,687,537.
All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:
Ordinary resolution number 1: To receive and adopt the directors' report, the audited statement of accounts and the auditor's report for the year ended 30 June 2018
|Shares Voted
1,711,249,951
76.58%
|Abstained
415,021
0.02%
|For
100%
|Against
0.00%
Ordinary resolution number 2: To re-elect Mr JAJ Loots as a director of the Company
|Shares Voted
1,711,162,837
76.57%
|Abstained
502,135
0.02%
|For
99.76%
|Against
0.24%
Ordinary resolution number 3: To re-elect Mr GP Louw as a director of the Company
|Shares Voted
1,711,050,237
76.57%
|Abstained
614,735
0.03%
|For
99.76%
|Against
0.24%
Ordinary resolution number 4: To re-elect Mrs HH Hickey as a member of the audit committee
|Shares Voted
1,711,028,862
76.57%
|Abstained
636,110
0.03%
|For
99.06%
|Against
0.94%
Ordinary resolution number 5: To re-elect Mr KC Spencer as a member of the audit committee
|Shares Voted
1,555,243,607
69.60%
|Abstained
156,421,365
7.00%
|For
85.01%
|Against
14.99%
Ordinary resolution number 6: To re-elect Mr TF Mosololi as a member of the audit committee
|Shares Voted
1,691,785,286
75.70%
|Abstained
19,879,686
0.89%
|For
99.89%
|Against
0.11%
Ordinary resolution number 7: To endorse the Company's remuneration policy (Note 1, 2)
|Shares Voted
1,535,958,147
68.73%
|Abstained
175,706,825
7.86%
|For
51.10%
|Against
48.90%
Ordinary resolution number 8: To endorse the Company's remuneration implementation report (Note 1, 2)
|Shares Voted
1,535,960,747
68.73%
|Abstained
175,704,225
7.86%
|For
48.61%
|Against
51.39%
Ordinary resolution number 9: To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration
|Shares Voted
1,711,235,311
76.58%
|Abstained
429,661
0.02%
|For
85.50%
|Against
14.50%
Ordinary resolution number 10: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities (Note 1)
|Shares Voted
1,711,018,645
76.57%
|Abstained
646,327
0.03%
|For
46.21%
|Against
53.79%
Special resolution number 11: To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights (Note 1)
|Shares Voted
1,691,882,357
75.71%
|Abstained
19,782,615
0.89%
|For
45.40%
|Against
54.60%
Special resolution number 12: To approve market purchases of ordinary shares
|Shares Voted
1,711,237,094
76.58%
|Abstained
427,878
0.02%
|For
99.16%
|Against
0.84%
Notes
- Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
- Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution.
- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
- In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, when 20% or more of the votes have been cast against the board recommendation for a resolution, the company will consult with those shareholders who voted against ordinary resolution numbers 7, 8 and 10 and special resolution number 11 ("Resolutions"), ("Dissenting Shareholders") in order to ascertain the reasons for doing so, following which an update on the views expressed by such shareholders and the subsequent actions taken by the company will be issued.
- Furthermore, as required in terms of the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 and paragraph 3.84(k) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Pan African invites those Shareholders who voted against ordinary resolutions number 7 and 8 to engage with the Company regarding their views on the Company's remuneration policy and the remuneration implementation report.
Dissenting Shareholders may forward their concerns / questions pertaining to the Resolutions to the Company Secretary via email at phil.dexter@corpserv.co.uk by close of business on 30 November 2018. The Company will then respond in writing to these Shareholders, and if required, engage further with the Shareholders in this regard.
Johannesburg
20 November 2018
