Pan African Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pan African shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that at the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held on Tuesday, 20 November 2018, all the ordinary and special resolutions, save for ordinary resolution numbers 8 and 10 and special resolution number 11, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 19 September 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African ordinary shares ("Shares") eligible to vote at the AGM is 2,234,687,537.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Ordinary resolution number 1: To receive and adopt the directors' report, the audited statement of accounts and the auditor's report for the year ended 30 June 2018

Shares Voted



1,711,249,951

76.58% Abstained



415,021

0.02% For





100% Against





0.00%

Ordinary resolution number 2: To re-elect Mr JAJ Loots as a director of the Company

Shares Voted



1,711,162,837

76.57% Abstained



502,135

0.02% For





99.76% Against





0.24%

Ordinary resolution number 3: To re-elect Mr GP Louw as a director of the Company

Shares Voted



1,711,050,237

76.57% Abstained



614,735

0.03% For





99.76% Against





0.24%

Ordinary resolution number 4: To re-elect Mrs HH Hickey as a member of the audit committee

Shares Voted



1,711,028,862

76.57% Abstained



636,110

0.03% For





99.06% Against





0.94%

Ordinary resolution number 5: To re-elect Mr KC Spencer as a member of the audit committee

Shares Voted



1,555,243,607

69.60% Abstained



156,421,365

7.00% For





85.01% Against





14.99%

Ordinary resolution number 6: To re-elect Mr TF Mosololi as a member of the audit committee

Shares Voted



1,691,785,286

75.70% Abstained



19,879,686

0.89% For





99.89% Against





0.11%

Ordinary resolution number 7: To endorse the Company's remuneration policy (Note 1, 2)

Shares Voted



1,535,958,147

68.73% Abstained



175,706,825

7.86% For





51.10% Against





48.90%

Ordinary resolution number 8: To endorse the Company's remuneration implementation report (Note 1, 2)

Shares Voted



1,535,960,747

68.73% Abstained



175,704,225

7.86% For





48.61% Against





51.39%

Ordinary resolution number 9: To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration

Shares Voted



1,711,235,311

76.58% Abstained



429,661

0.02% For





85.50% Against





14.50%

Ordinary resolution number 10: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities (Note 1)

Shares Voted



1,711,018,645

76.57% Abstained



646,327

0.03% For





46.21% Against





53.79%

Special resolution number 11: To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights (Note 1)

Shares Voted



1,691,882,357

75.71% Abstained



19,782,615

0.89% For





45.40% Against





54.60%

Special resolution number 12: To approve market purchases of ordinary shares

Shares Voted



1,711,237,094

76.58% Abstained



427,878

0.02% For





99.16% Against





0.84%

Notes

Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.

Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution.

Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.

In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, when 20% or more of the votes have been cast against the board recommendation for a resolution, the company will consult with those shareholders who voted against ordinary resolution numbers 7, 8 and 10 and special resolution number 11 ("Resolutions"), ("Dissenting Shareholders") in order to ascertain the reasons for doing so, following which an update on the views expressed by such shareholders and the subsequent actions taken by the company will be issued. Furthermore, as required in terms of the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa , 2016 and paragraph 3.84(k) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Pan African invites those Shareholders who voted against ordinary resolutions number 7 and 8 to engage with the Company regarding their views on the Company's remuneration policy and the remuneration implementation report.

Dissenting Shareholders may forward their concerns / questions pertaining to the Resolutions to the Company Secretary via email at phil.dexter@corpserv.co.uk by close of business on 30 November 2018. The Company will then respond in writing to these Shareholders, and if required, engage further with the Shareholders in this regard.

Johannesburg

20 November 2018