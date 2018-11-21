Agillic A/S: Agillic wins the fast-growing UK brand Perch & Parrow

Carolina Lozano, Content Lead, Perch & Parrow comments:

'We are thrilled to be working with Agillic as a key partner for our 2019 growth plan. Our products are unique, our message is personal, and we chose Agillic to help relate that story. Their solutions proved to be a perfect match to bringing our current and future customer communications alive.'



Jesper Valentin, CEO of Agillic, comments:

"I am pleased to welcome Perch & Parrow, and we look forward to supporting their ambitious goals. Our investment in the UK sales force is beginning to pay off, and with Perch & Parrow as the most recent addition to our client portfolio Agillic's strong potential in the international market is confirmed."

Mike Weston, Managing Director, Agillic UK, comments:

"It is a great pleasure to be able to welcome Perch & Parrow, and we are looking forward to working with their smart, highly motivated marketing team to deliver real value to their customers."

About Perch & Parrow

Perch & Parrow create bespoke, made to order furniture and also offer a collection of accessories. With Agillic they are looking to professionalise their digital customer communication and to increase sales.





Further information:

CEO Jesper Valentin: Mobile: +45 6093 3630, e-mail: jesper.valentin@agillic.com

Managing Director Mike Weston: Mobile: +44 7739 712897, e-mail: mike.weston@agillic.com





About Agillic

Agillic is a Danish software company. Our marketing automation software helps marketers to maximise the use of data, and translate these into relevant and personalised communication, establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our marketing automation software platform uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to analyse data and to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised 1:1 communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. We do that for clients such as Banco Santander, Egmont Publishing, Matas, Vita and Storytel.

Agillic's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen First North under the ticker symbol "AGILC". For further information, please visit www.agillic.com



