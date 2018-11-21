Clavister Q3 2018: 26% Growth

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, released its latest quarterly report today.



Third quarter 2018

Order intake for the quarter amounted to 30.1 (23.9) MSEK, equalling a growth by 26%, compared to the corresponding quarter last year

Revenues amounted to 30.8 (23.9) MSEK, an increase of 29%

Gross profit amounted to 26.5 (17.3) MSEK

Gross margin amounted to 86 (73)%

EBITDA amounted to -5.7 (-10.4) MSEK

EBIT amounted to -13.3 (-16.4) MSEK

Result after financial items for the period amounted to -17.1 (-18.6) MSEK

Earnings per share amounted to -0.73 (-0.63) SEK .

Cash by the end of the period was 47.5 (31.3) MSEK

Post quarter end an additional 5 MEUR was receieved from the European Investment Bank, as part of the investment facility of 20 MEUR.

First nine months of 2018

Order intake amounted to 81.2 (65.8) MSEK, equalling a growth by 23%,

compared to the first nine months of 2017

Revenues amounted to 80.4 (65.8) MSEK, an increase of 22%

Gross profit rose to 63.0 (50.9) MSEK

Gross margin amounted to 78 (77)%

EBITDA amounted to -45.3 (-42.8) MSEK

EBIT amounted to -67.7 (-58.2) MSEK

Result after financial items amounted to -87.8 (-62.6) MSEK

Earnings per share amounted to -3.95 (-2.15) SEK

The full quarterly report can be found at the Company's web page.

At 10:00 CET Clavister's President and CEO, Mr. John Vestberg and Clavister's CFO, Mr. Håkan Mattisson, will present a summary for the quarter and host a Q&A session regarding the quarterly report. Link: https://clavisterevents.webex.com/clavisterevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9f47c59f0a270732fb4d5521768bee6d. Registration required.

For additional information regarding this press release, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson, CFO Clavister

+46 (0)660-29 92 00

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading European cybersecurity vendor with over 20 years of experience. Seated in Sweden, the company has customers in more than 150 countries; Communication Service Providers, Governments, Enterprises and Managed security service providers (MSSPs). The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at NASDAQ First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

This information is information that Clavister Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on November 21, 2018.

