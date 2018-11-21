Raketech Partners With Trustly to Provide In-Banner Pay N Play Technology Across its Leading Online Gaming Products

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raketech, the leading online gaming affiliate and content marketing company, has joined forces with pioneering payments company Trustly to provide a new way for its users to experience gaming services with its In-Banner Pay N Play feature.

Johan Svensson, Raketech CCO commented: "We are delighted to partner with Trustly and offer a new technology that will improve user experience across our portfolio of iGaming and sports media products. Trustly's innovative In-Banner Pay N Play technology delivers a cutting-edge gaming experience and brings significant value to operators looking to increase the efficiency of their marketing spend. Raketech users looking for the latest Pay N Play casinos or best betting odds can deposit and make bets easily using special banners featured on our products and without being redirected."

Raketech is the first gaming affiliate to partner with Trustly's innovative new concept. Raketech's users searching for the best online gaming services can make deposits or place wagers without needing to leave the webpage they are browsing. The In-Banner Pay N Play feature enables fast and secure payments via direct bank account transfers.

Trustly, the European payments company, developed Pay N Play to streamline the user experience offered by consumer-facing merchants and operators and Raketech is a long-time advocate of the Pay N Play technology. The two companies share the goal of providing a fast and secure online gaming experience.

For more information,

please contact: press@raketech.com .

The information was submitted for publication on November 21, 2018, at 08:00 CET.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering SEO, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com .

