Instinctif Partners Launches IR Optic to Strengthen Client Interaction With the Global Investment Community

IR Optic enables clients to reassess IR strategies in response to powerful forces that are changing the nature of investor engagement

The perceptions gathering t ool helps empower IROs to adapt to a post-MiFIDII environment

12 key metrics analyzed to measure investor sentiment and connection with equity story

IR Optic, a new tool to track investor sentiment developed by Instinctif Partners, is being rolled out to clients globally. The powerful diagnostic tool applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to independently measure investor sentiment and deliver specialized recommendations to maximize clients' interaction with the global capital markets.

A wave of investment community trends and regulatory changes are forcing debt and equity issuers to take more direct control of their institutional marketing efforts. IR teams are having to do more with less to stand out from the crowd just as competition for capital is intensifying. Furthermore, against the backdrop of MiFIDII, an increasingly time-poor buy side community is changing its approach to corporate access, which provides issuers with the opportunity to discuss innovative new ways to access market participants directly.

IR Optic is a diagnostic tool that prioritizes IR activity by efficiently benchmarking and tracking investor sentiment and recognizing share price triggers at key moments in time on a regular or intermittent basis. The tool helps identify knowledge gaps and points of disconnect during digital and verbal interaction with the investment community before findings are ultimately feeding into a well-informed and optimized IR strategy.

Mark Walter, Partner at Instinctif Partners, commented, "The IR function is growing in prominence by the day, just as the very nature of investor interaction is changing. Issuers have to develop a far more direct interface with the market using resonant and digestible equity stories and the latest communications techniques to capture the imagination of pitch-fatigued investors.

"IR Optic offers an alternative and cost-efficient approach to tracking sentiment, getting to the heart of issues that matter most to investors and ensuring that IR resources are maximized. The process is conducted by experienced IR professionals from Instinctif who are sensitive to respondents' time constraints and sensitivities, before providing recommendationsthat are actionable and impactful to client IR programs."

Samantha Bartel, Managing Partner at Instinctif Partners MENA, commented,"We see great potential for this toolkit in the MENA region. Despite improving governance, reporting and rapidly maturing IR capabilities, there is more to do when it comes to aligning IR resources with investor needs and indeed using IR as a tool to maximize stock valuations. IR is far more than a reporting function. A strong IR strategy can generate interest in a stock by bringing equity stories to life by combining engaging investor focused collateral with excellent storytelling. IR Optic is an important first step in an issuer's journey as it provides insight into what is required to build a strong IR framework and gain an understanding into investor sentiment.

The service will also be invaluablein ensuring that MENA issuers adapt to a post MiFIDII environment with a fresh and proactive approach to IR. The region already boasts an attractive investment case and I'm certain this new service will facilitate sustained market growth."

