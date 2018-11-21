

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment was unchanged in September, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday, citing data from the latest Labor Force Survey.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4 percent in September, which is the average of August-October. The figure was unchanged from July and August.



That said, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points from June, which is the average of May-July.



The number of unemployed, at 113,000, was also unchanged in September from August, but rose from 107,000 in June.



Employment grew by 9,000 persons from June to 2.706 million. In August, the number of employed totaled 2.704 million.



