

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey plc (JMAT.L) reported profit before tax of 244 million pounds for the six months ended 30th September 2018 compared to 205 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 105.9 pence compared to 87.8 pence. Reported operating profit was 264 million pounds, up 19%, reflecting a major impairment and restructuring charge in the prior year.



First-half underlying pretax profit improved 7% to 251 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 109.0 pence compared to 99.8 pence. Underlying operating profit grew 10% at constant rates to 271 million pounds.



First-half revenue improved 10% to 7.11 billion pounds from 6.48 billion pounds, previous year. Sales excluding precious metals were up 8% to 2.01 billion pounds. Sales grew 10% at constant rates.



The board has increased the interim dividend by 7% to 23.25 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on 5th February 2019, with an ex dividend date of 29th November 2018.



Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive, said: 'We had a good half, delivering double digit sales and operating profit growth. We now expect full year operating performance towards the upper end of our guidance of mid to high single digit growth.'



The Group said it is confident in the plans made for possible Brexit scenarios, and it is in a good position to manage the effects on European operations.



