Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares will start tomorrow, 22 November 2018. ISIN: DK0060978476 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Den Jyske Sparekasse -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume 9,929,176 shares (DKK 99,291,760) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: SmallCap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Turnover: EUR 400,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Number of 100 Transactions: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DJS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 163680 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 39 17 84 43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross CCP / 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table /230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Code Industry ---------------- 8000 Financials ---------------- Supersector Code Super Sector ------------------ 8300 Banks ------------------ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=700308