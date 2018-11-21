DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Airbus appoints Michael Schöllhorn as Chief Operating Officer 21-Nov-2018 / 07:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 21 November 2018 * *Airbus appoints Michael Schöllhorn as Chief Operating Officer * Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) has appointed Michael Schöllhorn, 53, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Airbus Commercial Aircraft, effective 1February 2019. Schöllhorn, currently COO for BSH Home Appliances GmbH in Munich, will succeed Tom Williams, 66, who retires 31 December 2018 after 50 successful years in the aerospace industry, 19 of which were in top Airbus management positions. "Michael brings a vast amount of expertise in digitalisation, end-to-end process optimisation, manufacturing, quality and supply chain management - key assets to transition our company to the next levels of production efficiency," said Guillaume Faury, President Airbus Commercial Aircraft. "Michael's leadership will be crucial for the future success of Airbus. I am thrilled to welcome him to the team and thank the Board of Directors for their support in this selection process." Michael Schöllhorn will report to Guillaume Faury who will succeed Tom Enders as Airbus CEO following the shareholders Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2019. He will also become a Member of the Airbus Executive Committee. On the appointment, Airbus CEO Tom Enders said: "We are glad to welcome Michael, and we bid farewell to Tom Williams, a great personality and leader both in Airbus and the wider European aerospace industry for many years. Tom braved countless challenges during his time with Airbus, always overcoming them in the best interest of the company and its customers, and never losing his dry Scottish humour. Tom's impressive career took him from the shop floor as an apprentice with Rolls-Royce in 1969 to the Airbus Executive Committee. I am forever grateful for his engagement, leadership and friendship. I wish him a well-deserved retirement." Michael Schöllhorn's wealth of diverse manufacturing and production expertise was gained from 1999 at the Bosch Group. Most notably, between 2012 to 2014 he was Executive Vice President Manufacturing and Quality, additionally heading the Global Business unit for chassis and safety sensors. Prior to this, he held several international management positions in the US and Czech Republic. From 2004 to 2008 he was Vice President of Quality Management and from 2012 to 2014, Executive Vice President Manufacturing and Quality. In 2015, Michael was appointed COO and Member of the Management Board for BSH Home Appliances GmbH (100 percent subsidiary of the Robert Bosch GmbH), one of the world's leading home appliance manufacturers. Michael Schöllhorn holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a PhD in Control Engineering from the Helmut Schmidt University in Hamburg. He served in the German Armed Forces as a helicopter pilot and officer from 1984 to 1994. * * * *About Airbus* Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of EUR 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Contacts for the media * Stefan Schaffrath stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 616 09 55 92 Martin Agüera martin.aguera@airbus.com +49 175 227 4369 This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusNewsroom [1] 21-Nov-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 749227 21-Nov-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=30de7d6804d4ae2d90055c16472fc0cd&application_id=749227&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2018 01:59 ET (06:59 GMT)