

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said Wednesday it has appointed Dominik Asam, 49, to succeed Harald Wilhelm, 52, as Chief Financial Officer or CFO in April 2019. The company also said it has appointed Michael Schöllhorn, 53, as Chief Operating Officer or COO for Airbus Commercial Aircraft, effective 1 February 2019.



Dominik Asam, currently CFO of Munich-based Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), will join Airbus on 1 April 2019 ensuring a smooth handover with Harald Wilhelm, who will remain in charge in his current role until the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2019.



As CFO, Dominik Asam will report to future CEO Guillaume Faury, and become a Member of the Airbus Executive Committee.



In 2011, Asam was appointed CFO of Infineon Technologies where he has been responsible for functions including Group Controlling, IT, Treasury, Investor Relations, Compliance & Risk Management, Export Control and Sustainability and Business Continuity.



Meanwhile, Schöllhorn, currently COO for BSH Home Appliances GmbH in Munich, will succeed Tom Williams, 66, who retires on 31 December 2018 after 50 years in the aerospace industry, 19 of which were in top Airbus management positions.



Schöllhorn will also report to Guillaume Faury, who will succeed Tom Enders as Airbus CEO following the shareholders Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2019. He will also become a Member of the Airbus Executive Committee.



Airbus noted that Schöllhorn's wealth of diverse manufacturing and production expertise was gained from 1999 at the Bosch Group.



Most notably, between 2012 and 2014 he was Executive Vice President Manufacturing and Quality, additionally heading the Global Business unit for chassis and safety sensors. Prior to this, he held several international management positions in the US and Czech Republic.



