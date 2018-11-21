Cloud IQ Ranked Number 32 Fastest Growing Technology Company in the UK in the 2018 Deloitte Technology Fast 50

2018 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 Announced

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud IQ attributes its 945% revenue growth to a relentless commitment to CRO (conversion rate optimisation) innovation and exceptional customer service.

Cloud IQ announced that it ranked number 32 in the 2018 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue data over the last four years. Cloud IQ grew 945% during this period.

Cloud IQ's CEO, James Critchley, said of the achievement:

"Wow it's really quite something to be recognised in the top 50 with so many incredible and inspiring companies. We are on a great journey and I am so proud to work alongside such a remarkable team and partner, PayPal. Congratulations all."

Duncan Down, Lead Partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, said:

"We are now in our third decade of celebrating the country's fastest-growing technology companies through the UK Fast 50 awards, and the rate of growth continues to impress. The UK start-up scene is in excellent health, with strong access to talent and funding.

"What impresses me most is the rate of growth, with the time from establishment to 'unicorn' status continuing to reduce. I would like to personally congratulate all of the winners and entrants for this year's awards."

About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

The UK Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology awards programmes. Now in its twenty-first successful year, it is an acknowledgement of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. The ranking is based on revenue growth over the last four years.

Launched in 1998, the UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship.

To be eligible for the award, companies must own proprietary technology, have been in business for a minimum of four years, have base-year operating revenues of £38,390 (€50,000) and a current year operating revenue of at least £885,670 (€1,000,000), and devote a significant proportion of operating revenues to research and development of technology.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787667/Cloud_IQ.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787666/Cloud_IQ_Deloitte.jpg

