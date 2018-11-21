Roskill's Salt Asia 2018 Conference Heads to Hong Kong Next Week

LONDON, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Roskill's inaugural Salt Asia 2018 Conference will take place on 29-30th November at the Intercontinental Grand Stanford Hotel, Hong Kong. This is an unmissable event for all companies involved in the salt industry. It will provide the opportunity to network with executives from the entire supply chain and gather the latest industry intelligence by attending presentations from the regional salt producers, traders, end users and policy-makers, complemented by Roskill's latest market trends analyses.

Estimated overall Asian salt production in 2017 totalled 140Mt (43% of the global output), however, India in 2018 for the first time has exceeded 6Mt of salt exports to China. This trade statistic is in line with Roskill forecasts of salt demand in Asia, expected to increase to 53% of the world global output by 2027, to 224Mtpy, a growth trend driven particularly by chlorine production to satisfy demand for chloralkali markets in China.

Therefore, while the global demand and supply forecast is broadly balanced, the forecast for China shows a deficit that needs to be met by imports. This is the underlying market fundamental behind the proposed development of three new solar salt plants in the Pilbara region of Western Australia: namely the Mardie, Eramurra and Ashburton projects.

The Salt Asia 2018 conference analyses the salient issues for the regional salt market in the coming years, such as:

Will China be able to develop a domestic chlorine industry to meet demand?

A robust and detailed market insight will be provided by influential speakers, such as:

China Salt Association's Chairman Mao Qing Guo will describe the current domestic industry, in light of the recent market reforms

will describe the current domestic industry, in light of the recent market reforms The Indian Salt Manufacturing Association's President Mr Raval and Archean Group CEO Mr Pendurthi will illustrate the Indian 12Mtpy export industry

and Archean Group will illustrate the Indian 12Mtpy export industry Presentations from Alwyn Vorster (Managing Director of BCI Minerals) and John Canaris (Managing Director of Leichhardt Industries) will provide feasibility studies and details on the Mardie and Eramurra solar plants, respectively.

