

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher Plc (KGF.L) reported Wednesday that its total group sales for the third-quarter were 3.05 billion pounds, up 0.2 percent, while it was up 1.2% in constant currency basis. But, group Like-for-like sales were down 1.3% reflecting continued weak sales in Castorama France.



In UK & Ireland, total sales rose 1.4 percent, but Like-for-like sales declined 0.7 percent.



In France, total sales were down 3.9 percent, Like-for-like sales also declined 3.4 percent.



Total sales in Poland were up 3.9 percent in Constant currency, despite the introduction of new laws on Sunday trading and against a strong comparative. Like-for-like sales were up 1.4 percent.



Véronique Laury, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Finally, I'm pleased to announce we are also returning a further £50m via share buyback which completes our £600m capital return commitment in the first three years of the plan.'



In fiscal year 2018/2019, the company expects to grow the gross margin after clearance in the UK, Poland and Brico Dépôt France however the outlook for Castorama France is more uncertain given difficult trading and the ongoing impact of recent national demonstrations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX